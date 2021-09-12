Barcelona are working on a deal to renew starlet Ansu Fati, whose current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2022. The Spanish international has been one of the emerging players at the Catalan outfit in recent years but spent most of the last on the sidelines due to an injury and has also missed the start of the new campaign. However, the 18-year-old is set to return to action soon and will be a key player for Ronald Koeman. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage: PSG, Manchester City Placed In Group A; Bayern Munich, Barcelona Drawn Together.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are working to renew Ansu Fati who also wants to continue at the club for the coming years. The Blaugranas have a choice to extend the 18-year-old’s stay by two years but it is understood that they will not be executing that option, instead will offer the youngster a new deal, highlighting his importance in the team.

The club considers Ansu Fati to be a safe bet at both economic and sporting levels for the next decade given more so with the exit of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer. Barcelona have their confidence in the Spanish international, who was in great form, securing a spot in the national team, prior to his lengthy knee injury.

During the summer window, it was reported that Ansu Fati’s agent. Jorge Mendes offered the player to Manchester City, but Barcelona believes that the 18-year-old will not walk away and wants to continue to succeed in Catalonia.

It is understood that Barcelona are waiting for Ansu Fati to recover from his injury to begin contract negotiations. As per the publication, the player himself has told Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s football director that he plans on continuing at the club.

