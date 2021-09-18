With a difficult start to the season, Barcelona are already looking to bolster their attack with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling on their radar. The loss of Lionel Messi in the summer has been a huge blow for the Catalans and are working on replacing the Argentine's numbers in front of the goal, first with the loan signing of Luuk de Jong and now the England international could be added as well. Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman's Future To Be Decided In Coming Weeks As Board Members Call For Sack.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona are looking to make a loan move for Raheem Sterling in the January transfer window. The England international has been a vital part of Manchester City for many years but in recent times has fallen out of favour in recent times and with the arrival of Jack Grealish, has further dropped in the pecking order.

A move to Barcelona will offer Raheem Sterling guaranteed minutes and it is understood that the player could also be on board as he looks to get some minutes under his belt. The 26-year-old’s game-time has been limited this season, playing a part in all five games so far but most of his minutes coming from the bench in the final few minutes.

Barcelona themselves have struggled at the start of the season as new attacking arrivals apart from Memphis Depay are yet to make a huge impression. Sergio Aguero has been injured since his move while Luuk de Jong looked out of place in his debut against Bayern Munich, as the Catalans failed to register a single shot on target.

In addition, Ansu Fati is still nursing an injury from last season but is on course to return soon which will be good news for the Blaugranas. Meanwhile, Danish striker Martin Braithwaite is set to spend time on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to his latest injury.

