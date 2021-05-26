After a mixed season, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad for next season. Liverpool midfielder, Goerginio Wijnaldum is set to complete a move to Camp Nou in the coming days as his contract with current clubs Liverpool is set to expire. The Dutch midfielder spent five years at the Merseyside club but is now set to make a fresh start in his career with the Spanish giants. Luis Suarez Blasts Out at Barcelona & Ronald Koeman After Atletico Madrid Wins La Liga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to complete the signing of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the coming weeks on a free transfer. The 30-year-old’s current deal with Liverpool is set to come to an end in the summer and the Dutchman will join the Catalans on a five-year deal.

Wijnaldum To Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! 🔴🔵 #FCB The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days - work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ⏳ https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

It is understood that Wijnaldum’s agent were present in Barcelona yesterday to finalise the move and have reached a verbal agreement. The 30-year-old has accepted a pay cut on his Liverpool salary to join the Blaugranas and is set to sign a deal with them until 2024, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Goerginio Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and had been an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s side. The 30-year-old play a key role in the Reds’ success in Europe and domestic competition, also scoring twice in the comeback against Barcelona at Anfield on route to winning the Champions League.

The Dutch international has been also linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich but it is understood that the Bundesliga club have pulled out of the race after failing to meet his wage demands. In addition, the 30-year-old also has the desire to play for Barcelona.

