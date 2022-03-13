Barcelona will take on Osasuna in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on March 13, 2022 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim to extend their winning run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray, UEL Round of 16: Turkish Giants Hold Catalans To Goalless Draw.

Barcelona have been in great form in recent weeks as they have finally started to get results to match their performances under Xavi’s management. The Catalans have won four on the bounce in the league and will look to extend that. Meanwhile, Osasuna, as expected, have had a turbulent season but have managed to produce results. They took points off the Catalans earlier this season and will be aiming to do the same.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Osasuna clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on March 14, 2022 (Monday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna clash.

