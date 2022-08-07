Barcelona are set to take on Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy match on Sunday. The match would be played at Camp Nou and is slated to start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The La Liga giants are yet to open their league campaign, which starts off with a match against Rayo Vallecano on August 14. On the other hand, Pumas UNAM, the Liga MX side, have played six matches in Liga MX. Meanwhile, those looking for live streaming and telecast details for Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, can scroll below. Clermont Foot 0-5 PSG, Ligue 1: Lionel Messi, Neymar Shine in Parisian's Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The Catalan side are most likely to field all five of their new signings in this match. The lineup used in this game can help fans can an idea of how Barcelona would line up in the new La Liga season. Barcelona's opposition would feature Dani Alves, a legend for the Catalan outfit.

When is Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Club Friendly 2022? Know Time, Date and Venue?

The match betweenBarcelona vs Pumas UNAM will be played at Red Bull Arena in US on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). It has a start time of 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Club Friendly 2022?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can catch the live action of Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM game on Barca TV+ as the match will be live streamed on Barca TV. Also, Barcelona's YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this match. Fans can also keep up to date with the match on the social media platforms of both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).