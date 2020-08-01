Germany and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrates his 36th birthday today (August 1, 2020). Considered as one of the best midfielders of his generation, the German began his professional footballing career at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Known for his set-piece deliveries and excellent crossing, the midfielder also had a knack of scoring crucial goals. So as Schweinsteiger turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best goals. Bastian Schweinsteiger, World Cup Winner with Germany, Announces Retirement from Football at the Age of 35.

Born in Bavaria, Germany, Bastian Schweinsteiger came through the youth ranks of local team TSV 1860 Rosenheim before joining the youth set up of Bayern Munich in 1998. The midfielder made his debut for the Bavarians in 2002 and has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders in the clubs’ history. Schweinsteiger played a crucial part in Bayern’s 2013 treble success – the only one in the club's history.

Then in 2014, Bastian Schweinsteiger led Germany to World Cup triumph, beating Argentina in the finals. After 13 years at the Bavarian club, the German midfielder joined Manchester United. In 2017 he joined MLS club Chicago Fire, announcing his retirement couple of years after that. The midfielder has come up with crucial goals for his teams over the years so let’s take look at some of them.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke

This goal is a perfect example of Bastian Schweinsteiger's quality over a dead ball. From nearly 20 yards away, the German m midfielder curls a fantastic free-kick giving the Schalke keeper no chance in the goal.

Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt

This is a classic Bayern Munich goal which was finished brilliantly by Bastian Schweinsteiger. The German midfielders gets on the end of a low cross from Phillip Lahm and finds the back of the net with a fantastic back-heel flick.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

This goal is yet another example of Bayern Munich's possession play and Bastian Schweinsteiger's ability to make the run inside to box at the right moment. Mario Mandzukic head down Rafinha's cross into the Germans path who finishes emphatically.

Manchester United vs Wigan

One of the very few acrobatic goals Bastian Schweinsteiger has ever scored in his career. Ander Herera finds the German with his header who puts the ball in the back of the bet with a brilliant bicycle kick.

Germany vs Kazakhstan

Bastian Schweinsteiger creates this goal from absolutely nothing. The midfielder brilliantly controls a pass from Mesut Ozil and then lobs the ball over two Kazakhstan players before unleashing a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of the most decorated football players of all time. The German won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with Bayern Munich. He was also a part of the 2015-16 FA Cup winning Manchester United Team. Schweinsteiger is Germany’s fourth most-capped player and has also won the World Cup.

