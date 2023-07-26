Bayern Munich were annihilated by Manchester City on their way to lifting the Champions League trophy last season and the two teams meet again today in a pre-season game with the German giants looking for revenge. The game will be played in Tokyo and is generating a lot of buzz amongst the Japanese fans. Manchester City defeated Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 in a pulsating game which saw the treble winners come back from a 2-0 deficit. Bayern Munich on the other hand defeated Rottach-Egern 27-0 which made headlines around the world. They narrowly won the Bundesliga last time and faired poorly in Europe and the team will be eager to bounce back in style under Thomas Tuchel. Bayern Munich versus Manchester City starts at 4:00 PM IST. Premier League Transfer News 2023–24 Season: Fulham Sign Raul Jimenez on Two-Year Deal.

Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman all start for Bayern Munich in attack and the quartet can be a menace for any opposition. Joshua Kimmich in midfield will control the tempo of the game for the German club giving Konrad Laimer the license to venture forward. Kim Min-Jae should also get a run in although he might not start the contest. Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer miss out due to injuries.

Mateo Kovacic looked good in the last game for his new club Manchester City and he is likely to feature again from the start. A hamstring injury rules Kevin de Bruyne out but the other big names like Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland all get a game in. Rodri holds the key for the side as he is one of the best central defensive midfielders in the world today.

When is Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Bayern Munich will start their pre-season tour with a clash against last season's treble winners Manchester City in a pre-season match on Tuesday, July 24. The match will kick-start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at

New Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Forward in Talks to Join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is not available in India, the fans can tune in to FanCode official app or website to live stream the football match online. They can also get access to the live streaming of the game on CITY+ and Recast. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices. Bayern Munich will like to avoid the mistakes they did the last time the sides met and they could very well manage a draw in this game.

