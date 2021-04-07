Bayern Munich will play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals. Bayern Munich vs PSG match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on April 08 (Thursday). Their meeting will a repeat of last year’s Champions League final where Bayern beat PSG 1-0 to lift their fourth UCL title. Bayern Munich thrashed Lazio 6-2 to advance to the last eight while trounced five-time champions Barcelona to make the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online for the Bayern Munich vs PSG match should scroll down for all details. Jude Bellingham Reacts After His Goal Was Called Off Against Manchester City During UCL 2021 Match, Borussia Dortmund Baffled (Check Reactions).

The Bundesliga side will be without striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso while Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. PSG duo Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are also in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. Bayern are on a 19-match unbeaten streak in the Champions League and can become only the second team after Manchester United (unbeaten in 25 matches between 2007 and 2009) to go unbeaten in the competition for 20 or more matches. Lionel Messi Accuses Referee Of Wanting To Book Him To Prevent Barcelona Star From Playing Against Real Madrid in El Clasico (Watch Video).

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 1 Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals will be played at the Allianz Arena. The game will be held on April 08 (Wednesday night) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 1 Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Bayern Munich vs PSG match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 1 Match?

Live streaming for the Bayern Munich vs PSG match will be available on the SonyLiv app. Fans in India can also catch the UCL quarter-final match live on the SonyLiv application.

