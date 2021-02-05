Bengaluru FC is all set to pit their wits against the Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The two teams are set to take on each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Bengaluru FC is placed on number six of the ISL 2020-21 with 18 points in their kitty. So far Bengaluru FC has played 14 games in the ISL so far and has won four matches. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Sunil Chhetri’s team has so far lost five matches so far. Talking about their last five games, the team has won one match and lost one. The remaining games have ended with a draw. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC is placed on number eight of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 16 points in their kitty. The team has won three matches out of 15 and have lost five. The remaining matches have ended with a draw. Out of the last five games played by Chennaiyin FC, they have lost a couple of them and won one game. A couple of matches have ended with a draw.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (BFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juanan (BFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC) and Reagan Singh (CFC) will be selected as the defenders.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) and Anirudh Thapa (CFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC).

Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Anirudh Thapa (CFC) can be elected as vice-captain of BFC vs CFC ISL 2021 fantasy team.

