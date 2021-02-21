Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are heading into the match on the back of positive results. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team can scroll down below for more details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC ended their winless run last time around as they defeated Mumbai City FC while FC Goa did the same with a 3-1 win over Odisha. Both sides are looking to make it into the top four but anything other than a win will end any chances of Bengaluru making it into the playoffs. FC Goa currently occupy the final semi-final spot and will be hoping to take a huge step towards qualification.

BFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper.

BFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG) and Sarineo Fernandes (FCG) must be your defenders.

BFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Erik Paartalu (BFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Alberto Negura (FCG) and Edu Bedia (FCG) must be your midfielders.

BFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG) must be your forwards.

BFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Sarineo Fernandes (FCG), – Erik Paartalu (BFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Alberto Negura (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG)

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be your captain for this clash while Igor Angulo (FCG) can be named as the vice-captain of your BFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

