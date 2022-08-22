The Indian football federation is set to host elections to appoint the next president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Former national team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia filed his nomination for the president's post last week and recently has filed an intervention petition in the Supreme Court to allow players to have rights in the voting process. AIFF Elections: Bhaichung Bhutia, Kalyan Chaubey Among Others in Fray for President’s Post.

In a recent development, football's governing body, FIFA, had decided to ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to third-party involvement. This has put India's chances of hosting the U17 World Cup in jeopardy but things could change as FIFA are in talks with the sports ministry.

As per the new constitution prepared by the administrative committee (COA), a 36-member committee of eminent and prominent football players will be a part of the electoral college that can elect the executive body. And Bhaichung Bhutia believes that this will give AIFF freedom from 'players and politicians' that have dominated for decades or else people with 'vested interest' will rule for four years.

Bhaichung Butia's Petition

Late last night @bhaichung15 has filed an application requesting #SupremeCourtOfIndia to allow eminent players to have voting rights as drafted in #CoA constitution. Bhaichung's plea states if election happens as per old norm, people with "vested interests" will rule for 4 yrs. — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 22, 2022

'The constitution prepared by the administrative committee (COA) should be accepted as the new legislation of the All India Football Federation because the new constitution is not only according to the changes in today's era but is also more sensitive about serving and former players, thinking in their interest,' Bhutia wrote in his petition.

'This draft of the constitution will also give freedom from the domination of some players and politicians for decades. therefore, the supreme court should fully implement its order given on August 3 because in that order, only a 36-member committee of eminent and prominent football players will work as a general meeting. they will be part of the electoral college that elects the executive committee.' the former Indian footballer added.

Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the greatest players to represent India and believes FIFA's ban is an opportunity to get the country's sport in order. 'It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football.' he said.

