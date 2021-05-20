Bologna and Juventus are all set to take on each other in the Serie A 2021 match. A lot is at stake for AC Milan as if Juventus win the game on May 24, 2021, the Rossoneri will be ousted from the competition. So ahead of Bologna vs Juventus, the Rossoblu fans have put up an anti-Juventus banner and have urged their team to win the game against Bianconeri. The AC Milan fans have also begun cheering for Bologna. The cheering just does not stop to social media, but if reports are to be believed, the AC Milan fans have also promised to buy Bologna shirts if they stop Juventus from going into the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Skips Juventus Training Session Ahead of Their Serie A 2021 Game Against Sassuolo.

Bologna fans have put up a huge anti-Juventus banner in the city with the words, "Let's give meaning to this season - take away all satisfaction from the hunchbacks." Needless to say that the battle for UCL 2021-22 spot has intensified and the Bologna fans are wanting the players to get the best out of the season. Now, let's have a look at the picture of the banner spread across the city.

🗣 Bologna's Ultras displayed an anti-Juventus message to their team ahead of Sunday... 💬 "Let's give meaning to this season - take away all satisfaction from the hunchbacks." pic.twitter.com/0spFRrKyPC — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) May 19, 2021

Talking about Juventus, they are currently placed on number five of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The team will be looking to seal a win in the final match of the season.

