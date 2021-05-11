Cristiano Ronaldo preferred to skip his Juventus on Monday after a devastating loss against AC Milan. The Bianconeri lose the game 3-0 at the Allianz Training Center. With this, the Bianconeri brutally had to face an exit from the Champions League 2021. As per the reports by Football. Italia, former Manchester United striker reportedly skipped the practice session and instead preferred to visit the Ferrari factory in Maranello accompanied by club chief Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann. The team will take on Sassuolo in the Serie A 2021 match. The match will be held on May 13, 2021, at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore. Giuseppe Bergomi Slams Juventus For Lacking Identity After Their 3-0 Loss Against AC Milan in Serie A 2021.

Now, this report about CR7 skipping the practice session automatically brings us to the conclusion that the former Real Madrid player might quit Juventus. Prior to this, if one might recall, it was widely reported that CR7 would leave the club if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League. For now, Andrea Pirlo's job is on the line. However, the current Juventus manager has said that he will not quit his duties as a manager.

It could be very likely that the club owner would be seeking his advice and suggestions required in the dressing room. Juventus has been in a bad form for a while now. The team had also suffered from also had a shocking exit from the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 after losing to Porto in the Round of 16 by 3-2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).