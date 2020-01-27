Bournemouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of BOU vs ARS on TV and Online

File picture of Arsenal players celebrating (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Arsenal will hope that a change in competition can bring a change in fortunes. They play Bournemouth in 2019-20 FA Cup fourth-round tie on late on January 27, 2020 (Monday) winless in their last three Premier League games. Arsenal are ranked 10th in the 2019-20 Premier League points table while Bournemouth fight for survival. Arsenal vs Bournemouth, FA Cup 2019-20 fourth-round tie will be played at the Vitality Stadium where Arsenal are yet to lose this season. The Gunners fought back from a goal down to draw their league meeting at Dorset earlier in the season and will hope to do one better in the FA Cup meeting. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 fourth-round tie, please scroll down. Neymar Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in PSG's Win Over Lille (Watch Video).

Mikel Arteta will be without David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – two goal-scorers in his previous two meetings with Eddie Howe’s side. Luiz’s 9th-minute strike at home took Arsenal to a 1-0 victory in their first meeting in Premier League 2019-20, while Aubameyang pulled Arsenal level at the Vitality. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to replace the Brazilian at the back following his red in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea. Aubameyang saw a straight red against Crystal Palace and is set to serve the second of his three-game suspension.

Bournemouth, on the other, will welcome back defender Steve Cook from suspension for their first-ever FA Cup meeting with Arsenal. Cook, who was dismissed at Norwich, was absent in the 3-1 win against Brighton in the weekend. With his side battling relegation, Howe will hope his players derive something out of the cup competition for their fans.

When is Bournemouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2019-20 fourth-round tie will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Dorset. This will be the first-ever meeting between Arsenal and Bournemouth in the FA Cup and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Bournemouth vs Arsenal FA Cup 2019-20 fourth-round clash on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony is the official broadcaster for FA Cup 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Viewers can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels to watch the game live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Sonyliv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Bournemouth vs Arsenal 2019-20 FA Cup fourth round encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also watch the match live n JIO TV.

Arsenal overcame Leeds United 1-0 in the third round with a gritty display while Bournemouth thrashed Luton Town 4-0 at the same stage to reach the fourth round. Arsenal have drawn their last three league games but are unbeaten in their with their last league win coming against Manchester United at home. In the same period, Bournemouth were thrashed by West Ham, Watford beaten by Norwich and beat Brighton at home.