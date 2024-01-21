Liverpool will be looking to maintain their hold on the top of the English Premier League points table when they take on Bournemouth in an away tie. 45 points from 20 games sees the Reds open up a two-point gap at the top with arch-rivals Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp is a master tactician and knows it is these games against the lower-ranked sides that have the most impact on the title race and these are as good as must-wins. Bournemouth saw their four-game winning run come to an end against Tottenham Hotspur but they can be a tough but to crack, particularly in their backyard. Bournemouth versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24: Five Star Gunners Return to Winning Ways in Style.

Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, Darren Randolph, and Hamed Traore are the players missing out for the home team owing to injuries. Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara are away for the African Cup of Nations and will be missed. Dominic Sonlanke is one of the in-form strikers in the league and his presence up front will be of importance to his team. Philip Billing as the attacking midfielder should occupy the no 10 slot.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz make up the front three for Liverpool and the trio have goals in them. Alexis Mac Allister is the one who makes the side tick with his passing game while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot have done well in the opportunities, they have got this season. Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back should keep things tidy for the leaders. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Raids Rival Manchester City To Hire Omar Berrada as New CEO.

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 21. The Bournemouth vs Liverpool match will be played at Vitality Stadium and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Both teams like to play an attacking brand of football, setting up for an open game. Expect the visitors to claim a 1-2 victory.

