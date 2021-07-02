Brazil will take on Chile in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Copa America championship. The clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 03, 2021 (early Saturday morning). The teams have won the last three championships between them and will be aiming to replicate that feat once again. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Chile, Quarter-final, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Quarter-finals Schedule: Who Plays Who in Last Eight?.

Brazil are the defending champions and have been sensational so far in the competition, winning three of their four games in the competition and finishing at the top of Group B. Meanwhile, Chile have been inconsistent, winning just one of the four games in Group A and made it to the quarter-finals. Brazil will start as the favourites but with the game being a knockout tie any result is possible.

When is Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on July 03, 2021 (Saturday early morning) at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Copa America 2021 quarter-final match has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Brazil vs Chile, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Venezuela vs Peru game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

