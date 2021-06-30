Copa America 2021 enters the quarter-finals stage following the group stage matches. Argentina, Hosts Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay make it to the last eight of the tournament. The Copa America 2021 quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on July 03 and 04 as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), with two matches on each day. Meanwhile, you can check out who plays who in the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals below. Lionel Messi Surpasses Sunil Chhetri With Brace Against Bolivia in Copa America 2021.

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile advance to quarterfinals from Group A while Bolivia were knocked-out. From Group B, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador made it to the last eight while Venezuela missed the bus. The teams from Group A will now face Group B teams in the quarters. Ballon d'Or Trends on Social Media After Lionel Messi Scores a Brace During Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021

Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals Schedule

Match Teams Date & Time (IST) Venue Quarter-final 1 Peru vs Paraguay July 03, 2:30 AM Goiania Quarter-final 2 Brazil vs Chile July 03, 5:30 AM Rio de Janeiro Quarter-final 3 Uruguay vs Colombia July 04, 3:30 AM Brasilia Quarter-final 4 Argentina vs Ecuador July 04, 6:30 AM Goiania

Four teams from quarterfinals will make it to the semifinals. The semis take place on July 06 and 07 while third-place play-off is scheduled on July 10. The final of Copa America 2021 will be held on July 11.

