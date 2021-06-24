The Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will witness the game between Brazil and Colombia in the Copa America 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. Brazil and Colombia have quite contrasting fortunes in the Copa America 2021 so far. Placed in Group B, Brazil has played a couple of games so far and they top the points table. Copa America 2021 Day 3 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST Of South American Championship.

The team would want to keep up their winning streak. The team has scored seven goals so far in the Group Stage. They were being placed among the teams like Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador. Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda will be happy with the return of Mateus Uribe in midfield. Brazil obviously has an upper hand over Columbia when it comes to the head-to-head record. Out of the 32 occasions, Colombia has beaten Brazil only thrice. Brazil's team has won 19 games and the remaining matches have ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 24, 2021 (Thursday) at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Brazil vs Colombia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

