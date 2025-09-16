Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Two English Premier League teams in Brentford and Aston Villa, will battle it out in the third round of the EFL Cup. Aston Villa have made a poor start to the 2025/26 season with the club struggling at the 19th spot in the points table with 2 points in 4 matches played. Unai Emery is a man under pressure and needs a positive result this evening in an away tie. Opponents Brentford are 12th and heads into this game on the back of a morale boosting draw with Chelsea. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Red Devils Suffer 0–3 Defeat to Manchester City in Premier League 2025–26 Manchester Derby.

Brentford have a positive news in the build up to this game with key player Mikkel Damsgaard marking his return to training following an illness. Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the hosts. Jordan Henderson is a war horse in midfield for the team and his main aim will be to break up the opposition play.

Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, Andres Garcia, and Boubacar Kamara will all be missing in action for Aston Villa through a combination of suspension and injuries. Jadon Sancho is all set to start for the visitors following his loan move from Manchester United while Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliot is all set to get a game in too. Victor Lindelof could make his club debut in this crunch game.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Match Details

Match Brentford vs Aston Villa Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Selhurst Park, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

An all-Premier League clash awaits fans as Brentford takes on Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17. The Brentford vs Aston Villa match is arranged to be played at Selhurst Park, London, England and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the English League Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Brentford vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below. Erling Haaland Draws Level With Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero For Most Goals In Premier League Manchester Derbies, Achieves Feat During Man City vs Man Utd PL 2025-26 Match.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch Brentford vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a subscription pass. It will be fiercely contested game with Brentford claiming a 2-1 victory at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).