Newly-promoted Brentford would take on league leaders Chelsea in a intense Premier League 2021-22 clash on Saturday, October 16. The match would be played at the Brentford Community Stadium and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Brentford has taken Premier League by storm this season and has been one of the best among all the newly promoted teams. Since achieving promotion, they have beaten Arsenal in their first Premier League game and other results also included a pulsating 3-3 draw against former champions Liverpool. They have lost just one match so far and would face a tough challenge when they take on Chelsea, who have well and truly lived up to the tag of being title favourites.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit at the top of the Premier League and with the addition of a star player like Romelu Lukaku, they look like a real deal and their performances in these matches would go a long way in determining their campaign this season.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brentford vs Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Brentfod Community Stadium in Brentford. The game will be held on October 16, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

