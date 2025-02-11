Brest will be facing Paris Saint Germain in the playoff round of this season’s UEFA Champions League. PSG left it late to finish in the top 24 with a three-game winning streak ensuring they make it to this stage. It included important victory over Manchester City recently and that has given the side a lot of confidence. Opponents Brest on the other hand were one of the success stories of the group stage as not many picked them to progress. They ended up at the 18th spot and will be keen to start on a positive note here. Brest versus PSG will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Included in PSG Squad for UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Clash Against Brest.

Jonas Martin, Karamoko Dembele, and Bradley Locko are the players missing out for Brest in this tie. Pierre Less-Melou will be the sweeper in central midfield, tasked with breaking up opposition play. Mame Balde and Romain Favre will be deployed out wide and Ludovic Ajorque should be the central striker.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to start for PSG after being given the green light to represent the club in the competition. Ousmane Dembele is set to play down the middle with young sensation Bradley Barcola also part of the final three. Vitinha will be in central midfield with Lee Kang-in and Fabian Ruiz for support. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Headlines Exciting List of UCL Matches (Check Fixtures).

When is Brest vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSG will face Brest in a UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-off Match on Tuesday, February 11. The PSG vs Brest match will be played at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brest vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Brest vs PSG online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brest vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the Brest vs PSG match on JioTV for free. PSG playing away from home, might struggle a bit in this tie and could end up with a 2-1 defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).