Bundesliga 2023–24: Europe’s In-Form Strikers To Meet in Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Match

Sebastian Hoeness is not only the son of former Bayern striker Dieter Hoeness but also the nephew of former Bayern president and German international Uli Hoeness. The 41-year-old has created a competitive squad despite losing key players such as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa, and Wataru Endo, as Guirassy and Undav have helped the club ride the wave.

Football IANS| Dec 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Bundesliga 2023–24: Europe’s In-Form Strikers To Meet in Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Match
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United (Photo credit: Twitter/@@CFC_Janty )

When European football's in-form attackers meet in the Munich arena on Sunday, it could be an interesting aspect of the German Bundesliga's top game. While Bayern strikers Harry Kane (18 goals) and Leroy Sane (eight) lead the continental scorer list with 26 goals, Serhou Guirassy (16) and Deniz Undav (eight) are close behind with 24, reports Xinhua. Inter forwards Lautaro Martinez (14) and Hakan Calhanoglu (seven) have combined for 21 goals. Bundesliga 2023–24: German Football Fans Going Silent at Games This Weekend To Protest Investment Deal

At the same time, Paris S="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item">Sports

  • Football

    • Bundesliga 2023–24: Europe’s In-Form Strikers To Meet in Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Match

    Sebastian Hoeness is not only the son of former Bayern striker Dieter Hoeness but also the nephew of former Bayern president and German international Uli Hoeness. The 41-year-old has created a competitive squad despite losing key players such as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa, and Wataru Endo, as Guirassy and Undav have helped the club ride the wave.

    Football IANS| Dec 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Bundesliga 2023–24: Europe’s In-Form Strikers To Meet in Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Match
    Bayern Munich vs Manchester United (Photo credit: Twitter/@@CFC_Janty )

    When European football's in-form attackers meet in the Munich arena on Sunday, it could be an interesting aspect of the German Bundesliga's top game. While Bayern strikers Harry Kane (18 goals) and Leroy Sane (eight) lead the continental scorer list with 26 goals, Serhou Guirassy (16) and Deniz Undav (eight) are close behind with 24, reports Xinhua. Inter forwards Lautaro Martinez (14) and Hakan Calhanoglu (seven) have combined for 21 goals. Bundesliga 2023–24: German Football Fans Going Silent at Games This Weekend To Protest Investment Deal

    At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid attackers such as Kylian Mbappe (15) and Randal Kolo Muani (four), Erling Haaland (14) and Julian Alvarez (four), Jude Bellingham (12) and Rodrygo (six) are trailing in the rankings. While scorer lists in Germany, England, Italy, France, and Spain feature some familiar names, VfB Stuttgart's goal hunters emerging among the top is as surprising as the club's performance this season.

    The 2007 German champion has re-entered the limelight after years of drought, having narrowly escaped relegation in the two previous campaigns. A significant decline after the team's UEFA Champions League participation in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons turned the side into a trouble spot. Relegation in 2016 and 2019 exacerbated the Swabian side's financial difficulties, while the current season seems to be a turning point for the team led by a coach with a famous name.

    Sebastian Hoeness is not only the son of former Bayern striker Dieter Hoeness but also the nephew of former Bayern president and German international Uli Hoeness. The 41-year-old has created a competitive squad despite losing key players such as Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa, and Wataru Endo, as Guirassy and Undav have helped the club ride the wave.

    Two victories over Dortmund (league and German Cup), along with a draw against table leaders Leverkusen, have propelled Stuttgart to third position after 14 rounds of matches. With 31 points, the VfB is now the best-ever third-placed team at this stage since the implementation of the three-point system. Nottingham Forest 0–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Spurs Wins Back-to-Back Matches As Pressure Mounts on Tricky Trees Manager Steve Cooper.

    Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer described the uprise as a "serious challenger." However, the future of on-loan keeper Alexander Nubel (Bayern) and Undav is uncertain, as well as that of Guirassy, as the Frenchman has a release clause worth 17.5 million euros (19.24 million US dollars). As Stuttgart was forced to find smart solutions, further success could reinstall economic power. "Considering the past, we are well-advised to take things easy," coach Hoeness said, while admitting his team has developed rapidly.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Bayern Munich Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga Bundesliga 2023-24 Harry Kane Leroy Sane Serhou Guirassy VFB Stuttgart
    You might also like
    Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    You might also like
    Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Bayern Munich 4–2 FC Heidenheim, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bavarians To Go Top of Points Table at Allianz Arena
    Football

    Bayern Munich 4–2 FC Heidenheim, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bavarians To Go Top of Points Table at Allianz Arena
    Bayern Munich 4–0 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane’s Hat-Trick Helps Ruthless Bavarians Cruise Past Rival Black and Yellows in Der Klassiker
    Football

    Bayern Munich 4–0 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane’s Hat-Trick Helps Ruthless Bavarians Cruise Past Rival Black and Yellows in Der Klassiker
    Bayern Munich vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Bayern Munich vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Matthew Perry
    50K+ searches
    Ketamine
    20K+ searches
    Vijay Diwas
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches

    Karnataka Has Potential To Make One Million Chip Designers in Next Five Years, Says State IT Minister Priyank Kharge

  • US Religious Freedom Watchdog 'Implores' Biden Administration to Designate India as Country of Particular Concern

  • Paragliding On E-Scooter? This Punjab Man Pulls It Off in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video)

  • Simon Katich Feels Cameron Green Best Suited To Test Opening Role for Australia After David Warner’s Retirement

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Matthew Perry
    50K+ searches
    Ketamine
    20K+ searches
    Vijay Diwas
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma