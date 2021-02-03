Manchester City will take on Burnley in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium on February 3, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams had contrasting seasons so far and find themselves at the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Burnley vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Ellie Roebuck Signs New Three-Year Deal With Manchester City.

Manchester City come into the game looking to regain their spot as the outright leaders of the Premier League while Burnley will be looking to pull themselves further clear of the drop zone. Pep Guardiola’s team have won seven games in the competition on the trot and will look to continue that while Sean Dyche’s team will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat against Chelsea. The earlier meeting between the team ended with the Manchester club emerging as 5-0 winners.

When Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Burnley vs Manchester City match in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 will take place on February 3, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Burnley vs Manchester City match for its online fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).