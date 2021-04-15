Real Madrid's match against Liverpool might have ended with a goalless draw last night at Anfield but they have managed to qualify for the Champions League 2021 semi-finals. They won on the aggregate of 3-1 and post this, the players of Real Madrid took to social media to express their excitement. Casemiro, Alvaro Ordiozla, Vinícius Junior, Marco Asensio, Fede Valverde and others took to social media and said how happy they were win the stunning win. Real Madrid Makes Way into UEFA Champions League 2021 Semi-Final on the Basis of Aggregate, Match Against Liverpool Ends With Goalless Draw.

Talking about the game, both Liverpool and Real Madrid missed a few chances in the game. Talking about the game, Liverpool possessed the ball 57 percent of the time and they had taken 15 shots. Out of this four shots ended up being on target. Real Madrid on the other hand, took six shots out of which a couple of them ended up being on target.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Casemiro

Alvaro Ordiozla

Vinícius Junior

Vamoooooooos!!!! 🤍🤍🤍 obrigado pelo apoio de sempre!!! pic.twitter.com/vOGtFhF5QQ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) April 14, 2021

Asensio

¡¡Vamos!! estamos en SEMIS 💪🏽💫 Gran esfuerzo de todo el equipo, lo dimos todo. Let’s go!! We are in the SEMIFINALS 💪🏽💫 A great effort from the whole team, we gave it our everything.#HalaMadrid 👊🏽 #UCL pic.twitter.com/huoiUqhJ7e — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) April 14, 2021

Fede Valverde

Dani Carvajal

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid will now face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the tournament. Manchester City is yet another team that was qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

