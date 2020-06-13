CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Leganes vs Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: CD Leganes and Real Valladolid will take each other on in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. LEG vs VLD match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque Stadium on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). Both the teams are in the lower regions of the points table and with safety their main objective for the season, this clash is well and truly a relegation six-pointer. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leganes vs Valladolid for live streaming can scroll down.

CD Leganes are 19th in the team standings but are just three points away from safety and in their first game after the coronavirus suspension manager Javier Aguirre will have a full-strength squad to choose from with the exception of Alexander Szymanowski. Meanwhile, Sergio Gonzalez is expected to start January arrival Hatem Ben Arfa for today’s game during the absence of Sergi Guardiola.

When is CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 clash will be played on June 13, 2020 (Saturday) at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There are no broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence fans will not be able to catch the live telecast of CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid clash on television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can enjoy the CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid match on the official Facebook page of La Liga where this match and all other La Liga 2019-20 matched will be live-streamed.

