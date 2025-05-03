Barcelona are set to go up against Real Valladolid in La Liga 2024-25. The Catalan giants have been superb this season and fans can expect them to dish out a dominant performance against the already relegated Real Valladolid, who are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga 2025-25 points table with just four wins in 33 matches. Hansi Flick and his men enter this contest on the back of a chaotic 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final and a win tonight will help them gain confidence ahead of the second leg of the showdown that would take place at the San Siro few days later. La Liga 2024–25 Preview: Barcelona Gets Chance To Rest Top Players Against Already Relegated Real Valladolid.

Hansi Flick has made it clear that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to make a return from his knee injury and would be the goalkeeper for Barcelona against Real Sociedad. It is also expected that some top players would be rested by Barcelona for this clash. A win for Barcelona will help them consolidate the top spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table and also stretch their lead to seven points. Barcelona had clinched a resounding 7-0 win the last time these two teams faced each other in La Liga 2024-25 and fans can expect a similar result this time around as well. But football is a pretty unpredictable game and Barcelona would not take their opposition lightly at any cost. Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player With 100 Appearances in Barca History, Achieves Feat During Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

When is Real Valladolid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will lock horns with Real Valladolid in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 4. The Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Real Valladolid vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Valladolid vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Real Valladolid vs Barcelona free live streaming on the GXR World website. Expect to Barcelona to gain a commanding 2-0 win in this clash.

