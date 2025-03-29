Real Madrid CF did fumble a bit and lose their pole position in La Liga 2024-25 to arch-rivals FC Barcelona, but with two back-to-back wins in their last two league games, they appear to be back on track. Real Madrid CF now have 60 points from 28 games, just three less than leaders Barca, and will be all pumped up to reduce the difference when they face CD Leganés next in the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 match at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu on March 30, from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid won their last league game because of a brilliant brace from Kylian Mbappe. Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Los Blancos Regain Top Spot in League Standings.

In the last match Real Madrid played in La Liga 2024-25, they edged past hosts Villarreal 2-1, after initially trailing by a goal. The defending champions made a horrendous display, having just nine shots, five on target compared to the 23 shots, 10 on target of Villarreal. But Real Madrid managed to win the game as a result of some brilliant attacks, and a wonderful brace from star French forward Kylian Mbappe. The presence of Mbappe is very vital for Real Madrid as he is the leading goal scorer of Real Madrid in the league, and ranks second among goal scorers in La Liga 2024-25.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully fit and training intensely with the rest of the Real Madrid squad, so he is expected to be available to play in the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 match. Being the leading goal scorer of the side, the French attacker is expected to be fielded right from the start of the game. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice to Reach 31 Goals for Real Madrid, Bettering Ronaldo's Debut Season Tally For Former Club.

Loss of further points would only stretch Real Madrid away from their goal of defending La Liga, so head coach Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to make any experiments with the winning combination. Hence, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start upfront as a lone striker, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, just like in the previous match, with Rodrygo and Vinicius in the wings.

