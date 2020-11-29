Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 29). Both teams have been in red-hot form this season and will like to extend their sensational run. With six wins from nine games, Tottenham are ranked second in the team standings while Chelsea are placed just one spot down in the third position. Hence, football lovers must brace themselves for a high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, strikers and defenders for CHE vs TOT clash. Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Last week, the Spurs defeated Manchester City 2-0 at home, with Son Heung-Min and Giovanni Lo Celso scoring goals. On the other hand, Chelsea defeated Rennes 2-1 in the last game but not before a lot of drama. Olivier Giroud shone for the Blues in that encounter. Speaking of the history between the two teams, Chelsea dominate the head-to-head record with 72 victories from 167 matches. 55 games went in Tottenham’s favour while the remaining 40 clashes resulted in a draw. Ahead of the much-awaited game, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Edouard Mendy (CHE) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eric Dier (TOT), Sergio Reguilon (TOT), Thiago Silva (CHE) and Reece James (CHE) should be selected as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT) can be selected as the players for a three-man midfield.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE), Son Heung-Min (TOT) and Harry Kanev (TOT) will lead the attack for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Edouard Mendy (CHE), Eric Dier (TOT), Sergio Reguilon (TOT), Thiago Silva (CHE), Reece James (CHE), N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT), Timo Werner (CHE), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Harry Kanev (TOT)

Son Heung-Min (TOT) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Timo Werner (CHE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).