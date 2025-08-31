London, August 30: Joao Pedro extended his fine scoring run as Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win over local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 29, a result overshadowed by a series of controversial refereeing decisions. The 55 million-pound summer signing from Brighton struck in first-half stoppage time, heading in Enzo Fernandez's corner to make it five goals in as many starts across all competitions. Fernandez then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after the break, but much of the post-match discussion centred on referee Robert Jones and VAR official Michael Salisbury. Man Armed With Gun Arrested by Police Near Stamford Bridge After Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Match (Watch Video).

Fulham thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Josh King, only for the goal to be disallowed following a VAR review. Salisbury spotted Rodrigo Muniz stepping on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, Jones confirmed the foul. The decision looked harsh, with replays showing only minimal contact as Muniz shielded the ball with his back to the goal.

Fulham, who had dominated much of the opening half, were punished on the stroke of half-time when Joao Pedro's header gave Chelsea the advantage. Their frustration deepened in the second period when Ryan Sessegnon was adjudged to have handled inside the area, allowing Fernandez to convert from 12 yards. There was a late piece of defending for Maresca's side to undertake, as a set-piece was headed toward the far corner by Andersen. It would've nestled in the net were it not for Joao Pedro, who had dropped back onto the post and was able to clear. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Lead Standings As Manchester United Enter Top 10 in Points Table.

It proved to be the last significant moment of the contest, as the Blues were able to see out the final minutes and secure our first home victory of the campaign. The defeat left Fulham boss Marco Silva furious at the officiating, while Chelsea celebrated a valuable victory heading into the international break. The win was tempered slightly by an early injury blow, as striker Liam Delap limped off with a hamstring problem.

