A video has circulated online where an unnamed person was arrested by the police after he was carrying an armed gun with extra ammunition near Stamford Bridge after the conclusion of the Chelsea vs Fulham English Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, August 30. The unnamed person was wearing a helmet and had a vest with an armed gun. Meanwhile, Chelsea defeated Fulham 2-0. Premier League 2025–26: Manchester United Lose Campaign Opener to Arsenal 0–1 Despite Strong Performance.

Man Armed With Gun Arrested by Police After Chelsea vs Fulham Game

BREAKING: An attempted mass shooter has been arrested near Stamford Bridge after the Chelsea game. He was wearing a helmet, had a vest on, armed with a gun and carrying extra ammunition pic.twitter.com/AhP567E7us — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 30, 2025

