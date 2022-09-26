Manchester City are once again ready to splash cash as they have joined in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window in January, 2023. According to a report, the Premier League champions are willing to establish contacts with the player for a possible transfer amid interests from archrivals Manchester United and Liverpool. The player is believed to be unhappy in Germany and is looking for suitable options to depart in the upcoming transfer window. Liverpool Set Sights on Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Amid Injury Crisis

According to The Sun, the Citizens have joined the race with Manchester United and Liverpool in signing the English attacker who is comfortable to play in both midfield and attacking third. It has been learnt that Dortmund want more than €120 million to allow the forward to leave the club while Man City believe that the price could be lower if it is paid in go. Many are of the view that City are well placed to meet the demand of the German club as they have the system and money to attract the English professional.

