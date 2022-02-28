London, February 28: Roman Abramovich is involved in the attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Chelsea owner's spokesperson claimed on Monday. The Russian billionaire handed "stewardship" of Chelsea to the club foundation's trustees on Saturday amid the ongoing crisis between Russian and Ukraine, in a move aimed to protect the Stamford Bridge club.

However, it has now emerged that Abramovich is attempting to help bring about an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you," Abramovich's spokesperson was quoted as saying by Skysports. German Football Club ‘Schalke’ Terminates Partnership With Russian Energy Giant ‘Gazprom’.

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky also confirmed that Abramovich is involved due to his connections with both the Russian and Ukrainian Jewish communities.

"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side has been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," said Rodnyansky. "They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.

On Sunday, the Blues owner handed "stewardship" of Chelsea to the club foundation's trustees. However, in Abramovich's statement, there was no mention or condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich had said his decision was in the best interest of the club.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," said Abramovich in an official statement on Sunday.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

