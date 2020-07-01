Premier League side Chelsea on Wednesday have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season. Along with the Jersey design, the London club have announced a new shirt partner as the Londoner’s will sport the logo of British telecommunications company ‘Three UK’ in front of their kit from the upcoming season onwards. The jersey as expected is predominantly blue in colour but so far has drawn negative reactions from the Chelsea faithful. Bayern Munich Unveil New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season, Fans Unimpressed With Mundane Jersey Design (See Pics).

In a post while revealing the new kit for 2020-21 season, Chelsea said that the jersey will be available from July 9 onwards. ‘Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring.’ Chelsea posted on their social media. Bizarre Real Madrid 2020–21 Kit With Pink Stripes Leaked Online, Fans Disappointed With New Jersey Design (See Pics).

See Post

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring. Available 09.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/sFGBmjcbJP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020

The Jersey has a simple blue design and is said to be inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring. However, some Chelsea fans don’t seem too impressed with the design as they think that the new shirt sponsor’s sketch is bringing down the jersey’s look. Here are some of the reactions.

Worst Kit

Worst kit in Chelsea history🤮 — CalebFrank_10 (@Caleb_frank10) July 1, 2020

Worst Ever Made

Worst kit ever made. — grimafc (@chrisaarongrima) July 1, 2020

Looked Better As a Concept

The kit itself is nice but the 3 really hurts it. The concepts that just said "three." Looked much nicer — Cvetomir Georgiev🇧🇬 (@Cvetomir23) July 1, 2020

Delete!

Terrible

Terrible 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Abdirazaq Kiko🇸🇴 (@AbdirazaqK) July 1, 2020

Not Going to Buy

Planning not to buy this kit next year. Worst ever — Mahameru (@Andaru__9) July 1, 2020

Speaking of Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s men are involved in a gruelling race in the Premier League for Champions League qualification. They take on West Ham in tonight’s match and will be looking for a win to keep a strong hold on the fourth spot in team standings.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the Blues defeated Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals and booked a place in the semis where they will take on arch-rivals Manchester United. The two teams have met three times this season, with the Red Devils have emerged victorious on all occasions.

