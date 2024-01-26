Chelsea will be taking Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup as the Blues look to do well in another Cup competition. Mauricio Pochettino saw his team reach the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Liverpool in the summit clash. Their position in the English Premier League is not what the management would have hoped for and it is highly unlikely they will make it to the Champions League next season. If they can win these Cup competitions, Mauricio Pochettino will have some breathing space. Aston Villa have done well to be in the top four in the league and they are no pushovers under Unai Emery. Their ability to create chances makes them a tough team to defend against. Chelsea versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 am IST. 'I'm Running Out of Energy' Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool at the End of Season, German Coach Makes Announcement in Emotional Message to Fans (Watch Video).

Malo Gusto and Cristopher Nkunku are likely to return to first-team action but it will be interesting to see if they make the matchday squad. Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, and Lesley Ugochukwu are all injured and out of the clash. Nicolas Jackson is playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and will not be available. Cole Palmer will play as the false striker with Conor Gallagher behind him as the playmaker. Raheem Sterling will be the key player in attack for the hosts.

Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, and Alex Moreno make up for a stable back four for the visitors. Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby will be the front two in attack with Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara the central midfielders. John McGinn will play out wide and the pace of Leon Bailey should come in handy from the right wing. FA Cup 2023-24: David Brooks Shines as AFC Bournemouth Defeats Swansea City to Enter Fifth Round.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea and Aston Villa lock horns in a fourth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27. The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match on the Sony Sports TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa football match on the SonyLIV app and website. It will not be an easy game for both these sides but expect the Blues to secure a narrow victory here.

