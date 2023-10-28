Chelsea are 10th in the English Premier League standings but have shown signs of a mini-revival of sorts recently. They were left disappointed as they allowed Arsenal to come back from a two-goal deficit in the last matchday week. Next up for the Blues is a home tie against Brentford, a game they will feel is a must-win to get back their season on track. Mauricio Pochettino has had an injury-ravaged squad early on in his reign and that has not helped the cause of the team. Brentford with just a solitary win in their last five games has not ideally been in the right track but they are a club known for causing upsets particularly away from home. Chelsea versus Brentford will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 5:00 pm IST. Manchester United and England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton Dies at 86.

Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Christopher Nkunku are all long-term absentees for Chelsea with no return date available. Raheem Sterling will lead the line for the home side with Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk on the wings. Enzo Fernandez is the heartbeat of this Chelsea team and he is the one that makes them tick in midfield with Moises Caicedo shielding the back line.

Aaron Hickey will be back for Brentford after serving his suspension while Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Joshua Dasilva and Mikkel Damsgaard miss out due to injuries. Ivan Toney remains in suspension due to a breach of FA betting guidelines. Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt are the key members of their midfield while Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa manage the forward play. A Look Back at Sir Bobby Charlton’s Life, Career; From Surviving Munich Accident to Becoming Football Icon.

When is Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, October 28. The match is set to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Brentford match on Star Sports Select 1 /HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea will score goals at home against Brentford but it is their defence that needs sorting out. If they can improve at the back, expect easy three points for the Blues.

