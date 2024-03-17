Chelsea has already lost a match at Wembley this season but will be aiming for their second trip to the iconic stadium. They will host championship club Leicester City in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup 2023-24 season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Leeds United 3-2 in the fifth round to advance to the final eight, while Leicester City defeated Bournemouth 1-0 with extra time winner. Manchester City and Second-Tier Coventry City Reach FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinals; Tottenham Hotspur Beaten Heavily Against Fulham in Premier League.

Although Chelsea struggles to dominate their fifth-round match against Leeds United, Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be confident going onto the knock-out game against former Premier League winners Leicester City. The side delivered some excellent performances to hold free-scoring teams like Liverpool and Manchester City in their latest fixtures. Chelsea is also undefeated in the last three matches and would be eager to have a shot at an FA Cup this season, especially after falling behind in the league and losing the EFL Cup final.

Championship leaders Leicester City on the other hand will be without Jamie Vardy, who picked up a "small problem" against Sunderland at the start of March. The Foxes last won the FA Cup in 2021 at the expense of Chelsea in the final and would be looking for a similar outcome. But without the Englishman Leicester City would find it difficult to unlock ‘improved’ Chelsea defence. Check out more details about the match below.

When is Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will host championship club Leicester City in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup 2023-24 season. The match will be played at Stanford Bridge Stadium on March 17, 2024. As per the schedule, Chelsea vs Leicester City match will start at 6:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Harry Kane Sets Scoring Records As Bayern Munich Routs Darmstadt 5–2 in Bundesliga 2023–24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2023-24. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2-23-24 quarterfinal match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Chelseas vs Leicester City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Chelsea vs Leicester City live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. It would be exciting to watch the championship side taking on a not-so-clinical Chelsea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).