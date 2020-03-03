Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of CHE vs LIV on TV and Online

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool battles for the ball with Ngolo Kante of Chelsea. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The fifth round of the FA Cup has a high octane encounter in prospect as Chelsea take on Liverpool. The Reds suffered their first league defeat of the season when they crashed to a 3-0 loss against Watford. It has not been a happy few weeks for Jurgen Klopp and his men with a poor showing in Europe prior to the domestic league debacle at Vicarage Road. It is a known fact that FA Cup is not a priority for Jurgen Klopp and his line ups in the past rounds have only proved it. Chelsea at home will look to get back to form after a poor run of games. Against Liverpool, Frank Lampard may turn to his stars to get the job done. CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Match.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the multi-million import from Spain could be given a start against the Reds. The young keeper has been frozen out of first-team football by Frank Lampard and is in dire need of game time. Andreas Christensen is ruled out of the contest with an injury while there is no update on the return of midfielder N'Golo Kante. The likes of Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount should be part of the starting eleven with Olivier Giroud the target man up front.

Veteran English midfielder James Milner will start for a Liverpool after a long gap. He will be a calming influence for youngsters like Ki-Jana However and Neco Williams. Harvey Elliot is not part of the matchday squad due to his involvement in the UEFA youth league. Joe Gomez is fit again but is unlikely to be risked. Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Banned From All Football-Related Activities for Four Months.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night). CHE vs LIV football match is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Networks as it is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India. Fans can enjoy the action of CHE vs LIV clash live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be available on Sony Liv, the official online media streaming platform of Sony Pictures Network in India. Liverpool will once again field a young team in the FA Cup which is a bit harsh on the fans who want their team to do well in every competition. Chelsea are firm favourites to progress.