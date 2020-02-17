Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester United Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Manchester United, EPL Match Online Streaming & Live Telecast: It would be potential Champions League play-off when Chelsea host Manchester United in 2019-20 Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are fighting for the final (4th) place for next season’s Champions League football with Chelsea currently fourth and United ninth. United, who beat Chelsea 2-1 in the EFL Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, must win to stay alive in the race for the top-four. Chelsea are placed fourth but have Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur sniffing down their neck and Sheffield United just two points behind. Frank Lampard’s side, however, have a game at hand and are six points clear of United ahead of the CHE vs MUN meeting. Odion Ighalo Can Fill Romelu Lukaku’s Void at Manchester United.

Feels ages now to think that this was the same United side that thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of Premier League 2019-20. That – after seven months into the season – looks like the climax Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s team with the former Premier League giants now ensuing their worst top-flight season since 1989-90 in English football. They are yet to score an away goal in the New Year and face the prospect of losing their first three matches of a calendar year – another unfortunate record Solsjkser and his men would want to avoid. Chelsea vs Manchester United Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Nemanja Matic returns to face his former side after serving a one-match ban for the League Cup semi-final red against Manchester City. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are far from being included in match-day squads. For Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga might return into the playing XI after being dropped in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City. Striker Tammy Abraham will undergo late fitness test but Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are far from making a return.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 25 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The Premier League 2019-20 encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). The CHE vs MUN clash is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Chelsea vs Manchester United clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for EPL 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to enjoy the live action of CHE vs MUN encounter.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match for its online fans. Subscribers of JIO can also watch the game live on JIO TV while fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of CHE vs MUN league match.