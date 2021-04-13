Chelsea will host FC Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final match. The encounter takes place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Wednesday, Mid-Night (April 14). With a 2-0 victory in the first leg, Chelsea have a foot in the semi-finals but they shouldn't be complacent in the high-stake game. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell shone for the Blues in the first leg as FC Porto never really looked in the hunt. While Thomas Tuchel's men would like to extend their dominance, the hosts must put their best foot forward to upset the English side. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other POR vs CHE match details. Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell Shine as Chelsea Hammer Porto 2–0 in First Leg of Quarter-Final.

Notably, Chelsea come into this clash on the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic's brace was supported by goals form Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma as the Blues bagged three crucial points. On the other hand, Porto reduced the gap between them and Sporting Lisbon in Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 win against Tondela. However, they are now up against a much more formidable opponent in Chelsea and overcoming the 0-2 deficit would be a daunting task. Ahead of the game, let's look at the streaming and other information.

When is Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Porto Leg 2 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday Midnight). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Chelsea vs Porto match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Chelsea vs Porto leg 2 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the quarter-final UCL match online for fans in India.

