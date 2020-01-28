Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Danish Footballer Completes Move to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Milan, January 28: Italian football club Inter Milan on Tuesday announced the signing of Christian Eriksen from English side Tottenham Hotspur. The club said that the 27-year-old Denmark midfielder has signed a contract that keeps him in Milan till June 30, 2024. Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

"I couldn't wait to join, it's wonderful to be here and I'm happy to be a new Inter player," Eriksen told the club's official website. "I'm very excited and can't wait to introduce myself to the fans.

"I've already experienced their warmth, it's been a fantastic welcome. I feel great. I'm not really someone who places great importance on statistics but I know that there are people who like talking about this. Christian Eriksen Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Playmaker Accepts Move to Inter Milan.

"The numbers say that I did really well in England. It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club."