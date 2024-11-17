Mexican football fans are known for their aggressive behaviour, which Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre bore the brunt of after the national football team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Honduras in the ongoing CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25, which left the 65-year-old bloodied. The incident took place after the full-time when Aguirre went for a customary handshake with Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda when a section of the crowd started throwing objects at the former, where one beer can struck his forehead and left the Mexico coach bloodied. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Inaugural Edition of Tournament in USA (Watch Video).

Mexico Head Coach Javier Aguirre Gets Hit With Beer Can

¡PESIMA SEGURIDAD Y ORGANIZACIÓN! ❌ Javier Aguirre se llevó un fuerte golpe con una lata de cerveza lanzada desde las gradas lo que provocó que se le abriera la cabeza y terminara sangrando 🇲🇽 NO HAY LUGAR PARA LA VIOLENCIA EN EL FUTBOL #RivalidadAzteca pic.twitter.com/8XT7Dozgfn — TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)