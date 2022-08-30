Christian Pulisic is set to stay at Chelsea Football Club for another season, according to The Athletic. The USA star forward has been heavily linked with Manchester United for loan move this summer. Except the Red Devils, Liverpool and Newcastle United were among possible destinations for the 23-year-old Blue. Pulisic's current contract with Chelsea will expire in 2024 and it has been learnt that he wishes to extend his contract to get a loan move this summer. However, the North London outfit has expressed their desire against any loan move. Christian Pulisic Transfer News: Manchester United Considering Loan Move for Chelsea Star

The American winger has played under 90 minutes this season in the first four games at Premier League 2022-23 and is understood to be dissatisfied with his role at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel. The star attacker has secured 25 goals and 13 assists to his name so far in the Blues' jersey. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 looming in the horizon, Pulisic wants to play as much as possible to get fully ready. Due to lack of playing time after the arrival of Raheem Sterling, the USMNT attacker wants a loan move away from Stamford Bridge. However, the owner of Chelsea Todd Boehly has informed the player and his camp that a loan transfer is not possible at the moment as they want the player to stay this season.