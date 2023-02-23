Cristiano Ronaldo signed a mammoth contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr a few months ago. Since then, the Portuguese superstar was living at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh. Ronaldo reportedly booked 17 suites at the luxurious hotel for his family and entourage. He himself and his family was living in the kingdom suite which had a living room, dining room, cinema room and gold and marble bathrooms featuring spectacular views of the city. Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Thobe Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day With Al-Nassr Teammates (Watch Video).

However, now it has been reported that the Portuguese superstar finally moved out of the hotel to settle into his new Saudi house. Ronaldo even paid a huge sum of £250,000 as a hotel bill.

The reports further claimed that Ronaldo's mother has recently come to visit his son and that is one of the big reasons for the Portuguese superstar to settle into a proper house.

A source told English outlet, The Mirror, “Cristiano and his family have left the hotel they were in.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's mother posted a selfie on the internet after arriving in Riyadh. The caption of the post reads, “Already with my boy.” Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Damac Clash in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Pics and Video).

The exact location of Ronaldo's new house is still not clear. However, it is believed that his new house possesses an exclusive compound with top-level security for the Ronaldo family. It also has good access to restaurants, shops, gyms and other facilities.

Ronaldo has got a good start to his Al-Nassr career. The Portuguese superstar has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 5 matches so far. He will be hoping to continue his momentum and help his new club to reach new levels.

