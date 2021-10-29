Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced on social media that they will become parents again as the couple revealed that the Spanish model is pregnant and they are expecting twins. The two have a child together, Alana Martinez, and are parents to three other children – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva Maria Dos Santos Aveiro and Mateo Ronaldo. So as the couple are expecting once again, we take look at the timeline of their relationship so far. Cristiano Ronaldo To Become Father Again, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Pregnant With Twins.

First Meeting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met each other for the first time at a Gucci store in Madrid where the Spanish model was working as a sales assistant in 2016. Recalling that moment, Rodriguez said ‘It was love at first sight’.

Birth Of Twins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

In June 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo became a father for the second time following the birth of twins Eva Maria and Mateo. However, Georgina Rodriguez isn’t the biological mother of the children as the Portuguese footballer has used a surrogate to carry the babies.

The Couple’s First Child Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Less than a month after both of the twins, Georgina Rodriguez announced that she was pregnant and in November 2017, gave birth to their first child together. Alana Martinez.

Engagement?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

In early 2019, rumours began to surface that Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been engaged. Many pictures emerged on social media where the Spanish model was seen wearing a ring on her finger which led many to believe that the Portuguese star had popped the question but it seems like that wasn’t the case.

Expecting Again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

In October 2021, the couple announced that they are set to become parents for the second time as they are expecting twins. The celebrity couple took to social media to share the news with their millions of fans worldwide.

The two have been together since 2016 and are one of the most famous celebrity couples on the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez constantly share pictures of each other on social media depicting their love for the another and fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot as soon as possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).