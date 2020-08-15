Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were seen enjoying snorkelling on their private yacht in Saint-Tropez. While Ronaldo was flaunting his chiselled body, it was his girlfriend who stole the show in her black bikini. Georgina took to her official Instagram account and uploaded the photos in the story feed. In one of the pictures Ronaldo and Georgina were seen jumping off from their £5.5million yacht, ( roughly Rs 49 crore INR), the Bugatti La Vocher Noire. Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Another Abs-Flaunting Pic With a Cryptic Caption!.

With Juventus out of Champions League 2019-20, Ronaldo is now enjoying the time out with his 26-year-old girlfriend. This is not the first time the couple were spotted enjoying on their private yacht. Forget Cristiano Ronaldo's Abs, Mohamed Salah is Making Fans Go Weak At The Knees With His Chiselled Physique in Red Shorts! (View Pic).

Check Out the Pics

Photo Credits: @georginagio/Instagram

Deep Blue Sea

Photo Credits: @georginagio/Instagram

Into the Sea

Photo Credits: @georginagio/Instagram

Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon who progressed to the quarterfinals on away goals after a 2-2 draw on aggregate. In the second-leg of Champions League clash against Lyon, Ronaldo netted two goals, but that wasn’t enough to send Juventus into the semis.

