Juventus' first match in the Serie A 2021-22 against Udinese turned out to be quite a controversial affair. Cristiano Ronaldo was benched from the starting XI of the team and this created a lot of noise about his exit from Juventus. Also when CR7 scored a last-minute goal at the 95th minute, the goal was disallowed. Had the goal been allowed, Juventus would have won their first Serie A 2021-22 game against Udinese but the match ended with a 2-2 draw. Post this, Cristiano Ronaldo was booked for his shirtless celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus, Insists Club President Pavel Nedved Amid CR7’s Transfer Rumours.

When Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal, the VAR had a very close look at the net. The goal was marginally offside as Cristiano Ronaldo's shoulder appeared to be slightly ahead of the last defender. While celebrating his goal, CR7 removed his shirt but the VAR ruled out the same. This turned out to be quite an embarrassing moment for Ronaldo and furthermore he was booked for his celebration. Check out the video of the gaol below:

Video:

Ronaldo removed his jersey and celebrated like he scored the winner in the UCL final only for the goal to be ruled out for offside😂😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/NcVvVf2Wbl — 🕊 (@MandannaManish) August 22, 2021

After the match, Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri was the one who said that it was his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo from the playing XI. Even Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved said that CR7 will stay at the club and downplayed rumours of exit.

