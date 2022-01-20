Manchester United locked horns with Brentford to register a 3-1 win and grab those three important points in the EPL 2021-22 at the Brentford Community Stadium. After winning the game the players like Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes took to social media and posted tweets about the same. The players hailed the team for their performance and said that this was quite an important win. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were the goal scorers for the team. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Ralf Rangnick After Being Subbed During Brentford vs Manchester United in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Manchester United dominated the possession by having the ball 57 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by the home team. Man United took 13 shots out of which five of them ended up being on target whereas the home team took 18 shots out of which eight of them ended up being on target. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by the Manchester United players below.

Mason Greenwood:

David de Gea

A victory in the Capital. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WmIpzWcBc8 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 19, 2022

Raphael Varane

Away support amazing tonight, thank you ! 😍 — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) January 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo

3 important points! well done lads 💪🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nzPNhrdIAi — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2022

Bruno Fernandes

Great to be back on the winning track. Same attitude on Saturday. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/0dTtF1xDLx — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) January 19, 2022

The team is now placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. Manchester United now has 35 points in their kitty. The team has won 10 games out of 21.

