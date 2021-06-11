Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have team Budapest with team Portugal for their Euro 2020 assignment along with team Portugal. The team will kickstart their campaign in the European Championship campaign with the match against Hungary on June 15, 2021. The team is placed on Group F, the group of death- Group F. The team is placed amongst the big daddies like France and Germany who have been the FIFA World Cup winners. Needless to say that all eyes will be on the defending Champions of the Euro 2020. UEFA Euro 2020 FAQs: Schedule for PDF Download, Live Streaming, Online Telecast With IST Timings, Full Time Table & Other Details Available for Free.

Team Portugal last played an international friendly against Israel, where Cristiano Ronaldo and men walked away with a 4-0 win. Bruno Fernandes had scored a couple of goals and Ronaldo chipped in with one. The team has been on an unbeaten streak if we take into account the last five games. The team has won four games and one of their matches against Spain ended with a goalless draw.

The Euro 2020 was supposed to happen last year 2020 but owing to the outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament got cancelled and was conducted this year. There will be 51 matches in all. The final of Euro 2020 will be played on July 11 in Wembley.

