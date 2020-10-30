Cristiano Ronaldo continues to recover while remaining in quarantine following his positive coronavirus test earlier this month. The Portuguese skipper is in good health but is yet to test negative for COVID-19 after the completion of his mandatory self-isolation, and as a result, is still out of footballing action. The 35-year-old recently shared a picture on his social media, stating that he is continuously improving. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still recovering for COVID-19 has been fairly active on social media in recent weeks, giving his fans an update about his health. The Juventus star shared a photo on his social media with the caption ‘Kaizen Philosophy’, which is a Japanese term for ‘Change for Better’, indicating that he is doing much better now. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Quarantine Pictures: Here’s What Juventus Star is Up to During Self-Isolation Ahead of Third COVID-19 Test.

View this post on Instagram kaizen philosophy👍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 30, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal and was forced to miss the game against Sweden, following which he returned to Italy to undergo the mandatory quarantine. However, despite the completion of self-isolation duration, the 35-year-old is yet to return a negative test, which will allow him to take part in footballing activities.

The 35-year-old has missed the last four games for Juventus, in which the Italian side have not fared very well. The Bianconeri have won just one game in that time drawing two and losing one. Cristiano’s absence has had a huge effect on Andrea Pirlo’s team and he would be hoping that his star man could return to action very soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a brilliant start to the new footballing season as the 35-year-old has scored three goals in his two games this season. Juventus currently stand fifth in Serie A 2020-21 table and are four points behind league leaders AC Milan.

