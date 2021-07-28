Massimiliano Allegri, the new boss of Juventus has thrown a wet blanket on the rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Bianconeri and has instead said that he feels that the former Real Madrid player has a greater role to play this season. As we all know Ronaldo has been linked to PSG and Manchester United for a while now. In an interview, he spoke about the conversation he had with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to Allegri, Ronaldo has a bigger responsibility this season than he had three years ago. CR7 joined Juventus in 2018 after breaking his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Warm Welcome At Juventus, Obliges Fans With Selfies and Autographs as He Reports to Bianconneri (Watch Video).

During the interview, he praised Ronaldo and called him a champion and said that he spoke to CR7 as he would speak to any other player. "I told him that this year is an important year, that I am happy to find him again and that he has a greater responsibility than three years ago because we had a very experienced team back then," he said. Allegri also said that he expects more from Ronaldo from the field in terms of taking responsibility as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared for the medicals at the Juventus Training Centre right before the season and he was given a warm welcome by the fans as they turned out in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the superstar. A few of them even asked him for autographs and selfies to which Ronaldo happily obliged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).